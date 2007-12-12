Ferrari speakers on pole position

The £18,000 Ferrari-inspired Art.Engine - you could buy a car for that

Earlier in the year, Ferrari teamed up with legendary hi-fi manufacturer Meridian and spawned one of the

finest tabletop radios ever seen

. Ferrari has once again taken its foot off the collaboration brake, this time teaming up with US design studio firm

David Wiener Ventures

to create a loudspeaker worthy of the famous brand.

For a mere £18,000, you too can own the new Art.Engine: a mutli-driver active Wi-Fi loudspeaker system. The colossal V-shaped speaker boasts eight high-quality Ferrari-inspired carbon fibre speakers, all driven by four built-in 200-watt digital amp modules.

The impressive tower can be connected to a conventional hi-fi system (with wires), or through Wi-Fi for PC or Mac-based music files.

The innovation doesn't end there, however. The speaker boasts on-board DSP, which has been developed to correct problem room modes, so the speaker should be able to work at the optimum level regardless of the conditions.

Further features include racing-style cooling ducts (for the amps), carbon fibre baffles and a Ferrari-inspired paint finish. The speaker even allows you to 'go faster' by enabling portable MP3 players to be directly plugged-in.