Virgin's 50Mb broadband arriving December 15?

Virgin Media looks set to launch its 50Mb broadband on December 15 after inviting journalists to a mystery event.

Although the company has thus far declined to give a firm date for the launch of its 50Mb service, it has always maintained that it would be before the end of the year.

Now, journalists have been told to 'hold the date' on December 15 – where the company will almost certainly show off the fastest broadband in the UK.

Preparation

The fibre optic service will speed past everything currently available – and Virgin Media has been working towards the launch for months.

The company has already publicised the failure of online speed testers to cope with the speed of ultra-fast broadband in the run up to the launch, after public trials of the service in Kent showed up major discrepancies.

The 50Mb modem has already been unveiled, with TechRadar bringing you the first pictures, and we'll make sure that you are updated as the service launches across the UK.

Unsuprisingly, a spokesperson for the company refused to comment on our speculation.