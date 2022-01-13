Netflix is making back-to-back Red Notice movie sequels

Audio player loading…

Netflix is putting together plans to shoot two Red Notice sequels back-to-back, with the aim to begin production in 2023.

According to Deadline, writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber has already started writing for them and Netflix wants to bring back all three leads – Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot – to reprise their roles.

Several new characters will also be introduced to flesh out an ensemble cast for a heist movie akin to something like the Ocean's Eleven franchise, says Deadline. Netflix itself has yet to issue any official comments.

Netflix's most watched movie ever

(Image credit: Netflix)

Red Notice sees Johnson's FBI agent and Reynolds' art thief team up to thwart another thief played by Gadot. Despite the simplistic premise, Red Notice resonated extremely well with audiences.

Netflix told Business Insider that it had accumulated a viewership of 364.02 million hours within 28 days of its release, making it the most watched Netflix movie of all time.

It didn't fare as well with critics, however. Its average score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 166 reviews, is only 37% while the audience score is a far more impressive 92%.

Considering it's already committing itself to two sequels and filming them back-to-back, Netflix clearly has a lot of faith in Red Notice as an IP. Time will tell whether the sequels will retain fans' interest or win over the first movie's dissenters, though.