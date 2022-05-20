Netflix introduces language accessibility tools, Kids Mystery Box features

Audio player loading…

Netflix has recently dropped a new feature named Kids Mystery Box that will help the kids and parents in finding shows and films for kids on the platform. Not only this, but the platform has also made an announcement regarding the expansion of language availability of audio descriptions (AD), Subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing (SDH).

The series and films available for kids on the platform are Back to the Outback, Grabby's Dollhouse, Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. Here we will discuss how to get to the kids Mystery Box.

How to access the Netflix Kids Mystery Box?

In order to let people find age-appropriate shows and movies, Netflix has released the Kids Mystery Box accessibility.

To use the feature, you have to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Open Netflix and login to a kids profile on the platform.

Head to the Favorites Row available at the top of the homepage.

Now, hover the cursor over the sparkly 'Mystery Box' to explore new titles for you.

You will get a family-friendly show or movie suggestion after this directly.

Note: One thing which we can say is that this feature saves a lot of time that you spend while finding a good show.

Apart from the kids mystery box features, Netflix has also rolled out the Netflix Audio Descriptions and Subtitles for more than 20 languages like French, Portuguese, and Spanish. Netflix will also add new badges for shows and films that include SDH and AD on iOS and Web. The collection consists of around 50 movies, and shows with stories and characters based on people with disabilities.

What else is going on?

Due to slow revenue growth, Netflix is planning to introduce subscriptions with ads to pace its growth. Speculations are that the streaming platform will also produce more India-specific content in the country to attract new users.