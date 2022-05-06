Netflix delivers a sneak-attack with surprise trailer for Cobra Kai season 5

Audio player loading…

Just like the stealthy ninjas of feudal Japan, Netflix has appeared out of nowhere with a sneak attack, only this time it isn't dealing a death blow to one of its shows – it's giving us a surprise trailer for Cobra Kai season 5.

And, despite being labelled as a date announcement trailer (which are usually light on new footage) this trailer gives us almost two minutes worth of tantalizing material from the upcoming season.

Best of all, season 5 is coming even sooner than anticipated – while the last two seasons arrived around Christmas and New Year, this next season will land much earlier in the year on September 9, 2022.

So why the move forward? We wouldn't be surprised if has something to do with the service's dwindling subscriber numbers – we can't blame Netflix for wanting to remind people about a show they like that isn't being cancelled...

Anyway, you can check out the trailer for Cobra Kai season 5 below.

What to expect from Cobra Kai season 5

As it's impossible to discuss Cobra Kai season 5 without mentioning things that have happened in previous seasons, you should be wary of SPOILERS below.

At the end of last season, things did not go well for Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate, with both schools forced to close up shop after losing to the new Terry Silver-led Cobra Kai at the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

As seen in the trailer for season 5, things are only getting worse as Cobra Kai announces plans to open multiple dojos across the entire valley.

Knowing that Terry (Thomas Ian Griffith) will gladly put kids in harm's way to get what he wants, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) teams up Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) to put a stop to him.

Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) goes on a trip to Mexico with his estranged son, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), who has finally turned his back on Cobra Kai. Of course, things get tense when he realizes that Johnny is actually there to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who took off to Mexico to track down his father.

So far, it looks like we're in for another excellent season of Cobra Kai. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to see the whole thing when it launches on September 9.