Netflix confirms the end of Top Boy after one final chapter

Netflix has confirmed that Top Boy, the British gangster drama it rebooted in 2019, will end after a third and final season.

The drama, which ran for two seasons on British broadcaster Channel 4 before being dropped in 2014, has just debuted its second season on the streamer.

Top Boy stars Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson (better known to some as rapper Kano) and is set in the heart of London on the fictional Summerhouse estate. It follows partners Dushane and Sully, two notorious drug dealers who, despite a wish to lead honest lives, are corrupted by the promise of increased wealth and respect in their borough.

The show's first two seasons aired on Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013 before Netflix came in 2017 with a reboot, a decision that was partly helped by the presence of rapper Drake as one of the show's executive producers.

Netflix launched the show's new season, which they referred to as its first, with the Channel 4 era then referred to as Top Boy: Summerhouse, in 2019, before ordering a follow-up, which arrived on March 18.

Top Boy will return for a third and final season! pic.twitter.com/yp9UC28coQMarch 31, 2022 See more

Stars Walters and Robinson, who also serve as executive producers, have released a statement as the news of the show's final bow was unveiled.

Speaking about the decision, they said: "For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you. These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now and without everyone’s support we couldn’t have come this far."

They continued: "Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way. With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending and so season three will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way."

When will we get to see the final season?

Walters, in confirming the news of the new run and the end of the show, also confirmed that filming for the final season will begin in the summer.

With that in mind, expect to see the final run of Top Boy at some point in 2023, though who knows when...