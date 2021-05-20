Nest Thermostats look set to (finally) work with Apple HomeKit in your smart home

The best smart home devices ensure everything from turning on the lights to adjusting the heating happens automatically, without you having to lift a finger. If you’ve got smart home gadgets from different manufacturers, a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, or a software framework like Apple’s HomeKit can usually be employed to ensure devices from different smart home manufactures can be controlled from the same app, but that’s not always possible.

One of the notable instances of has always been Google’s Nest thermostats, which are widely regarded as some of the best smart thermostats on the market, and Apple HomeKit. Those using Apple’s smart home ecosystem found themselves unable to link the two, without employing a third-party smart home hub, until now it is.

Google has revealed it will be updating it’s newest Nest Thermostat, along with other Nest-branded devices to support the smart home technology Matter , which is designed to standardize how smart home devices communicate and work together.

Nest smart displays and speakers too

In a blog post , Google, which is one of 180 brands including Apple and Amazon backing the smart home standard, said it would be adding Matter to Nest smart displays and speakers, as well as its latest smart thermostat so they can be controlled on other smart home platforms that also support Matter, such as HomeKit. However, the current Nest Thermostat is only available in the US, which means those with smart homes in other territories look set to miss out.

Google didn’t provide a time frame for the update but Matter has previously said it expects to see the first smart home devices that support the standard available in late 2021, so it could happen before this year is out.

Google also said it was committed to continuing to support smart home technology Thread, which helps create a strong stable internet connection across all of your smart home devices, in conjunction with Matter.

Analysis: The ability to mix and match is a good thing

The premise of smart home gadgets is to make your life easier, but for many of us that starts with one or two products, such as a video doorbell or a smart thermostat, and then the smart home set-up gets added to over time. When it comes to picking your next smart home device, it can become frustrating identifying which brand will work with your current setup.

However, Google’s announcement may pave the way for other smart home manufacturers, whose devices are currently tied to one ecosystem, to change that. For example, Eve’s smart home plugs, which currently only work with HomeKit could be controlled by Alexa, while Ring Video Doorbells may be one of the products that can be controlled from the Google Home app.

The ability to mix and match devices brings far more scope to the consumer and will hopefully remove the frustration of choosing the right smart home products.