Nest plans 'big announcement' for an event on September 20

It's been a relatively busy year for Nest, having launched two new additions to its smart home lineup already. However, it looks like the gadget maker isn't ready to slow down anytime soon.

Nest is sending out invites for a September 20 press event promising something major in the works, according to The Verge.

Given that the company recently released its Nest Cam IQ security camera — as well as announced the Nest Thermostat E earlier today — we can't help but wonder what else Nest has up its sleeve.

Going off the mention of needing 'popcorn' and a 'comfy couch' in the press announcement, it's possible that some kind of home theater accessory could be Nest's next big thing — that, or it just wants viewers all cozied up for its conference.

We're just speculating at this point, so the best move now is to wait until late September to learn what Nest has waiting in store for us. In the meantime, we'll go shopping for that popcorn — but only because the invite made us a little peckish.