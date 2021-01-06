MSI finally updated its gaming PC lineup with the RTX 3080

Ahead of CES 2021, MSI has announced that its Trident, Infinite, Aegis and Codex gaming desktops are now available with Nvidia Ampere GPUs.

If you’re after a machine with a top-end GPU, both the MSI Infinite RS and Aegis RS 10th are now being offered with Nvidia’s top-end RTX 3090 graphics card – which many have been struggling to get hold off. Both desktops pair the Ampere GPU with up to an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM.

Unsurprisingly, these gaming desktops don’t come cheap. The Infinite RS with RTX 3090 is available for $3,599 (£2,640, AU$4,615), while the Aegis RS 10th with RTX 3090 is available from $3,999 (£2,935, AU$5,130).

The equally hard-to-get-hold-of Nvidia RTX 3080 is also being offered in the MSI Meg Trident X 10th. This model, which also packs up to an Intel Core i9-10900K processor, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD storage is available from $2,799 (£2,055, AU$3,590), while an RTX 3070 variant is also on sale for $2,499 (£1,835, AU$3,205).

MSI is also offering a number of gaming desktops with up to an Nvidia RTX 3070, for those looking for a less expensive machine.

The MSI Trident AS, Codex R 10th, Aegis R 10th and Ryzen-powered Aegis ZS are all being offered with Nvidia’s mid-range Ampere GPU, with each model available from $1,899 (£1,400, AU$2,435), $1,299 (£955, AU$1,660), $1,549 (£1,340, AU$2,000) and $1,999 (£1,470, AU$2,560), respectively.

The arrival of MSI’s upgraded gaming laptops comes just days ahead of CES, where Nvidia is expected to add more mid-range options to its RTX 30-series lineup in the form of the RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060.

MSI is also set to unveil the Trident S during next week’s all-digital conference, which it’s teasing as a gaming machine that “revolutionizes conventional thinking of what a PC gaming system is to bring the world of Triple-A PC gaming into any household.”