MSI announces new laptops powered by NVIDIA RTX graphics in India

Showcased during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, the new breed of MSI gaming laptops have finally arrived in India. These notebooks come flush with 8th gen Intel processors and NVIDIA's new RTX graphics card with Ray Tracing technology.

MSI has almost always targeted their products towards gaming enthusiasts, but this year under the Prestige series the company has introduced the PS63 ultra-portable laptop featuring 35% more touchpad space than regular. The PS63 also comes across as a MacBook Air competitor and it would be interesting to see if MSI is able to woo some Apple fans as well.

The new MSI notebooks will be available starting January 31 and can be purchased from Amazon India and Flipkart along with MSI exclusive stores pan India.

MSI Prestige PS65 and P63: specifications and price

MSI will also start targeting creators with their more premium range of laptops, the Prestige series. The P65 Creator and P63 Modern laptops are very different from the regular run of the mill MSI laptop. With these, the company wants to make a mark for itself outside of the gaming community.

Content Creators such as writers, illustrators, videographers, photographers among others are the primary target audience for the Prestige series. The P65 laptop features 15.6-inch Full HD display powered by Intel Core i7-8750H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX1050Ti. It has 32GB RAM with 512GB SSD to boot. The P65 Creator is priced at Rs 1,59,990.

The P63, on the other hand, is beautifully crafted and features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display. It is powered by Intel Core i7-8565U (8th gen) processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 as the GPU. The MSI P63 Modern has 16GB of RAM coupled with 512GB SSD. It is priced at Rs 1,29,990.

MSI GS65 Stealth: specifications and price

MSI GS65 Stealth gaming laptop features the world's first 144hz IPS display that has a 100%sRGB colour gamut range. It is 17.7mm at its thinnest and weighs around 1.8kg. The laptop also has a wide 35% large trackpad. The GS65 comes in two SKUs with the differentiator being the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 on the GS65 Stealth 8SE and RTX 2070 on the GS65 Stealth 8SF. It runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and is powered by Intel Core i7-8750 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin 8SF with 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 is priced at Rs 2,09,990 while the other variant, GS65 Stealth Thin 8SE is retailing for Rs 1,89,990.

MSI GE75 Raider: specifications and price

MSI GE75 Raider comes in two configurations- with 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display or a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel, both with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The GE75 is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750 processor with a combination of either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or RTX 2070 depending on the screen size you opt for.

The GE75 Raider 8SG having the 17.3-inch panel has 16GB of RAM with 512GB of SSD in Super Raid backed by 1TB SATA drive. It is priced at Rs 2,49,990 while the variant with 15.6-inch screen retails for Rs 1,94,990

MSI GL73 gaming laptop: specifications and price

MSI GL73 8SE is a gaming laptop with 17.3-inch Full HD anti-glare display and is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-8750H (8th gen) processor backed with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB SATA drive. The GL73 is fitted with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card and is priced at Rs 1,58,990.

MSI GF75 Thin: specifications and price

The MSI GF75 Thin gaming laptop features 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display powered by Intel Core i7-8750H processor. It's available in two SKUs, GF75 Thin 8RD and GF75 Thin 8RC with the major differences being the GPU, RAM and storage configuration.

The high-end variant with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD is priced at Rs 1,08,990 in India. The second variant comes with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD and is priced at Rs 98,990.