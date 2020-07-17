Mozilla just launched an all-new VPN

Mozilla has become the latest online giant to enter the VPN market after revealing the launch of its own service.

The new Mozilla VPN will be initially available in five countries - the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand - and offer what the company says is "uncompromised security".

The VPN will cost $4.99 per month, with no long-term contracts required and a 30 day money-back guarantee, and works across Windows and Android devices from today, with an iOS version in the works.

Mozilla VPN

Mozilla says its VPN can stand out from the crowd due to the trust its customers already have from using its Firefox browser.

"In a world where unpredictability has become the “new normal,” we know that it’s more important than ever for you to feel safe, and for you to know that what you do online is your own business," the company wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

Mozilla VPN is based on "modern and lean technology", namely the WireGuard protocol’s 4,000 lines of code, making it a fraction in size of legacy protocols used by other VPN service providers, meaning a faster browsing experience for users.

The company notes that its VPN doesn’t keep user data logs without permission as part of its Data Privacy Principles, which it says allows the service to focus only on the information needed to keep the users connected.

Mozilla says it also won't partner with third party analytics platforms who might want to hijack user data to track anyone online, heightening the anonymity desired by many VPN users.

The company has been working on Mozilla VPN for some time, with the service initially starting life as a browser extension called Firefox Private Network.