Motorola's second-gen Razr 2 foldable might be unveiled on September 9

One of 2019's most anticipated phones was the reimagined Motorola Razr, but the final product sadly fell short of the hype due to three key flaws: an exorbitant price point, middling specs and the existence of a far superior foldable in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Now, it appears that Motorola is ready to take another swing at the nostalgia-driven device, with the company announcing a virtual smartphone event on September 9 that's expected to reveal the 2020 Motorola Razr, or Razr 2 as may be called.

In the lead-up to its virtual event, the company has sent out 'Save the Date' press invitations which appear to show a folding device, accompanied by "flip the smartphone experience once again" messaging.

(Image credit: Motorola)

What we'd like to see from the Razr 2

Given that there's clearly room for improvement, it's assumed that the Motorola Razr 2020 will address a number of its predecessor's drawbacks, of which there are sadly many.

Despite being priced up to 50% higher than most other premium flagships, the Motorola Razr 2019 sported a disappointing (and decidedly mid-range) Snapdragon 710 chipset.

It's expected that the Razr 2's processor will at least be updated to the Snapdragon 765G that powers the recent Motorola Edge handset, if not the flagship-level Snapdragon 855+ chipset boasted by the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip.

Additionally, we think that 2020's Motorola Razr will receive more storage than last year's 128GB offering, along with a significant upgrade to the original model's 2,510mAh battery capacity.

You can also expect a far more impressive camera offering in this year's model – despite its ultra-flagship price point, 2019's model sported an underwhelming 16MP primary camera accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor on the phone's rear, along with a middling 5MP snapper for selfies.

Of course, those are all assumptions at this point – we won't know anything concrete about Motorola's plans for its next Razr until its virtual event on September 9.

[via Android Authority]