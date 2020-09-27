MotoGP live stream: how to watch Grand Prix Catalunya 2020 from anywhere

We're up to the eighth round of this truncated, yet no-less-exciting, fourteen-race MotoGP season, with the riders now heading to the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. Read on for our full guide on how to get a 2020 MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Last weekend saw the sixth different winner from the opening seven races, with Maverick Vinales victorious at last weekend's Emilia Romagna GP.

MotoGP Grand Prix Catalunya live stream The MotoGP Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya takes place at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain on Sunday, September 27 - starting at 3pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 2pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 9am ET flag for those in the US. You can get your local MotoGP live stream wherever you are with the help of our No.1 vreviewed VPN, ExpressVPN.

Vinales may struggle to capitalise on that win, with his Yamaha's lack of top speed set to be exposed by the Circuit de Catalunya's long main straight.

The battle for the championship has seen Fabio Quartararo close the gap to just a single point behind championship leader Andrea Dovizioso, following his fourth place finish last weekend.

Keen-eyed MotoGP fans will be watching Suzuki's Joan Mir, who has been registering constant podium finishes in recent weeks and has edged his way up to fourth in the standings, with just four points now separating him and table-topper Dovizioso, another top three finish would cement his position as title contender.

Read on as we explain how to watch a MotoGP live stream of Sunday's Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya - you can even watch absolutely FREE in some regions.

How to watch a MotoGP Grand Prix Catalunya 2020 live stream from abroad

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year.

MotoGP Grand Prix Catalunya live stream: how to watch all the action from Spain in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. This one gets going at 2pm BST on Sunday. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

MotoGP live stream: how to watch the 2020 Grand Prix Catalunya in the US

For US race fans, it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action once from the MotoGP Grand Prix Catalunya. So if you have that on cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. The Catalunya GP is set to begin at 9am ET/6am PT Sunday. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.



FREE MotoGP live stream in Australia

You're in luck, Australia, as the Catalunya Grand Prix is set to be streamed on Network 10 and Fox Sports. So hopefully, there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription - or one that you can get access to easily. Network 10 is your best bet if you don't have a fancy pay TV package, as it's airing the Grand Prix Catalunya (Sunday, 11pm) live for free. For practices, though, you'll need a Fox Sports subscription. Both offer apps and streaming platforms for a range of popular devics, so you shouldn't miss a second of the action, no matter where you are at race time - although you'll need a VPN if you want to watch your home coverage outside of Australia.

2020 MotoGP Grand Prix Catalunya live stream: how to watch the race in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 9am ET on Sunday. That's an early start on Canada's opposite coast - 6am. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP Grand Prix Catalunya live stream in New Zealand