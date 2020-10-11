MotoGP live stream: how to watch French Grand Prix 2020 from anywhere

Having been one of the most open MotoGP seasons in recent memory, there now appears to be a pack of four in contention for the championship as the riders head to Le Mans. Read on to find out how to get a MotoGP live stream and watch the French Grand Prix action no matter where you are in the world - it's even FREE in some places.

MotoGP France 2020: schedule So as not to clash with the F1 Eifel GP, the French MotoGP will starts an hour earlier on Sunday than the traditional European schedule. The action therefore gets going at Le Mans on Sunday at 1pm local time (CEST). That makes it a 12pm BST start for fans watching from the UK and an 7am ET flag for those in the US. And you can get your local MotoGP live stream wherever you are with the help of our No.1 reviewed VPN, ExpressVPN.

Fabio Quartararo's victory last time out in Barcelona - his first since Jerez back in July - pushed the Petronas Yamaha star back to the top of the table. Suzuki's Joan Mir and Monster Yamaha's Maverick Vinales now make up second and third, with previous leader Andrea Dovizioso shunted down to fourth.

Normally taking place in May, the coronavirus-enforced switch for this race to early October inevitably means different weather conditions. Along with cooler surface temp on the asphalt, the riders will also need to make allowances for some expected poor conditions, with rain forecast across the weekend.

Read on as we explain how to watch a French MotoGP live stream - this is how to watch from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch a MotoGP France 2020 live stream from abroad

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia (where coverage is free), the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

MotoGP live stream: how to watch the GP in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Coverage of the main event is scheduled for 11.30am ahead of a 12pm start. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP French Grand Prix live stream in Australia

You're in luck, Australia, as MotoGP France is set to be streamed on Network 10 and Fox Sports. So hopefully, there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription - or one that you can get access to easily. Network 10 is your best bet if you don't have a fancy pay TV package, as it's airing MotoGP qualifying (Saturday, 9.10pm AEDT) and the French Grand Prix (Sunday, 10pm) live for free. For practices, though, you'll need a Fox Sports subscription. Both offer apps and streaming platforms for a range of popular devics, so you shouldn't miss a second of the action, no matter where you are at race time - although you'll need a VPN if you want to watch your home coverage outside of Australia.

How to watch French MotoGP 2020 in the US

For US race fans, it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action once from the French Grand Prix. So if you have that on cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. The French GP is set to begin at 7am ET/4am PT on Sunday. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.

2020 MotoGP France live stream: how to watch the race in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 7am ET on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 8.10am on Saturday. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

