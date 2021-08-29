MotoGP Britain live stream: how to watch 2021 British Grand Prix online from anywhere

With seven different riders to tasting MotoGP victory this season - and with each of the last six Silverstone GPs producing different winners - this weekend promises to be just as unpredictable. Read on as we explain how to watch all the British Grand Prix action online with our MotoGP live stream guide. Discover how to catch the race from anywhere on Earth - with fantastic free options available for this race.

Brad Binder risked it all two weeks ago and it paid off in thrilling fashion, the South African rider showing supreme skill to secure just his second MotoGP win on slick tyres at a rain-soaked Red Bull Ring.

This could be an intriguing race for leading team Monster Energy Yamaha. Fabio Quartararo hasn't completed a lap at Silverstone in MotoGP, having crashed out on the first corner in 2019, and as for Cal Crutchlow... well, he only recently returned to the saddle to temporarily replace the injured Franco Morbidelli, and now he's in for the freshly ousted Maverick Viñales - and at his home track, no less. No pressure.

It's also well worth keeping an eye on Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia, who finished the Austrian GP on a real high, and is one of few realistic challengers to Quartararo, alongside Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir and Pramac Racing's Johann Zirco.

But Zirco's teammate Jorge Martin has returned to action from the summer break in superb form, taking two consecutive poles and podiums, including a victory. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the British Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

How to watch British Grand Prix FREE: live stream MotoGP Britain in the UK

In the UK, the MotoGP British Grand Prix is being shown on ITV1, with coverage starting at 12.30pm BST ahead of a 1pm start. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream MotoGP Britain free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're already a subscriber, BT Sport is also showing the race - it's the best option for die-hard MotoGP fans, as it's showing every race this season. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch MotoGP from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad at all during the 2021 MotoGP season, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual MotoGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred MotoGP live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 MotoGP live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three!

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top overall choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the country where your home broadcaster is based

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and log-in as usual

FREE MotoGP Britain live stream: how to watch the British Grand Prix in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to MotoGP Britain at 10pm AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 9.30pm. Down Under, your best choice is the free-to-air British Grand Prix stream on 10 Bold. Available on Freeview and on the 10 Bold website, you can watch MotoGP Britain for FREE. You'll be able to find 10 Play apps for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, so you'll be able to catch the actions on just about any device you've got lying around the house. Anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports offers a FREE two-week trial, and is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP Britain in the US for the British Grand Prix

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, but they're all being shown on a delayed broadcast. The British Grand Prix starts at 8am ET / 5am PT, but you can tune in to a delayed broadcast of the race on NBCSN from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. If you don't have cable, you can get access to NBCSN with OTT provider Sling TV. The Sling Blue package usually costs $35 per month but you can get your first month for just $10. A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV which offers a FREE 7-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling. Meanwhile, if you do have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP Britain online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

