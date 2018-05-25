Moto Z3 Play launch event may be coming in just two weeks

Despite having only just released the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play, Motorola is set to announce at least one more phone next month.

June 6 will see the company head to Brazil – the same location as the Moto G6 launch – to announce new phones, according to an invite directly from the company.

The invite confirms it's a phone launch, but it's not clear what family of Motorola products will be updated at the event.

Considering Motorola has already introduced both the Moto G6 and Moto E5 ranges, we're inclined to believe it'll be the Moto Z3 Play that's revealed next month.

What will be announced?

A major leak recently showed off lots of the key specs for the phone rumored to be called the Moto Z3 Play. It suggested the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 chipset, 4GB of RAM and a 6-inch 18:9 display, as well as the option for either 32GB or 64GB of storage.

There will apparently be a 3,000mAh battery inside while the rear camera will be 12MP and the front-facing camera is an 8MP sensor.

Moto Mods will be making a return too, so you'll be able to buy extra components, like the JBL Soundboost Speaker or 360 camera, that attach to the back of the phone. It may be that the Z3 Play is joined by a follow-up to the Moto Z2 Force too, but we've yet to hear rumors or see leaks of that device.