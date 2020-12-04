Moto G Nio with dual selfie camera spotted in leaks

The only notable release from Moto this year was the Moto Razr 5G smartphone, however, apart from carrying the crowd favourite design and a foldable display, the phone didn’t have much to root for. Apart from the Razr, we have the Moto Edge Plus boasting flagship specifications, however, nothing much after that.

Interestingly, after a whirlwind of announcements around the smartphones rocking the Snapdragon 880 chipset, right after the chipset was unveiled, Sergio Buniac, President of Motorola Mobility, shared a cryptic message. He stated that the company is looking to “unleash a platform with more powerful experiences in gaming, artificial intelligence, and camera technologies.”

(Image credit: Future)

Teasing further, he added, “in the coming year we will bring Qualcomm’s 800-series mobile platform into the moto g family.” While he did mention that the new device is expected to launch sometime next year, however, he remained non-committal around the use of the latest processor on this phone and decided to let this fact remain a mystery.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The said device could be Moto G Nio, which has been pictured for the first time thanks to a popular Evan Bass. This freshly leaked image suggests that the phone could come with a dual selfie camera setup and a large flat display with a near bezel-less design.

(Image credit: Moto)

Incidentally, a similar smartphone with a dual selfie camera was spotted in the video talking about the upcoming features that Motorola's plans to bring with the new platform allowing the smartphone to be used as a gaming console, a TV interface and a Samsung DeX like desktop interface. The phone may come with a DisplayPort Alternate Mode, an extension of USB Type-C to support video output to external displays. These new features are expected to come with the Android 11 update on Moto devices.

Apart from the air of suspense around the processor powering the Moto G Nio, the upcoming phone is expected to come with at least 8GB of RAM coupled with 256B of storage. We may also see a variant with higher memory and storage combination, 5000 mAh battery and the phone is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box.

