More than a third of companies have experienced a video conferencing cyberattack

As organizations have turned to video conferencing software to collaborate online while working remotely, new research from Acronis has revealed that 39 percent of companies have experienced a video conferencing attack in the past three months.

To compile its Acronis Cyber Readiness Report 2020, the firm surveyed 3,400 global companies and remote workers in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

The report found that only 12 percent of global employees now believe that full-time office work is an ideal arrangement. Instead many employees now see an 80 percent office / 20 percent remote split as the best way to move forward.

Cyberattacks targeting remote workers have also increased during the pandemic with phishing, DDoS and videoconferencing attacks being the most common tactics deployed by cybercriminals.

Acronis Cyber Protect 15

To help organizations better protect against these growing threats to their remote workforce, Acronis has launched Acronis Cyber Protect 15. The company's latest version of its B2B-solution integrates backup, disaster recover, next-gen anti-malware, cybersecurity and endpoint management tools into a single solution.

Using Acronis Cyber Protect 15, organizations can protect against modern cyber threats while enduring they can recover their data and systems in the shortest time possible. The solution also includes video conferencing protection to help prevent the exploitation of apps such as Zoom, Webex and Microsoft Teams.

Founder and CEO of Acronis, Serguei “SB” Beloussov provided further insight on the capabilities of Acronis Cyber Protect 15 in a press release, saying:

“Traditional stand-alone antivirus and backup solutions are unable to protect against sophisticated modern cyberthreats in a dramatically changing environment. The automation and streamlined management of Acronis Cyber Protect 15 means any business can decrease their risk, avoid downtime, and increase their IT team’s productivity.”