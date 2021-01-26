More Halo Infinite news is coming this week, according to developer

More Halo Infinite news is on the horizon, as 343 Industries has confirmed that the next Inside Infinite update will take place this week.

In reply to a thread on Halo Reddit called "the lack of info is worrying me", 343 Industries' community director, Brian ‘Ske7ch’ Jarrard, revealed that the next of the developer's monthly updates will take place later this week – though no official date was given.

"We're committed to at least monthly high level updates and the next 'Inside Infinite' is coming out this week!" wrote Jarrard. "This month we're talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they're doing."

Halo Infinite: release date, gameplay, trailer and news

Best FPS games: the most essential first-person shooters

Best Xbox One games 2020: the Xbox One games you need to play

Jarrard was quick to manage expectations though, saying: "This won't have world premier big screenshots or huge things like a date announce, but our goal is to offer our community more context and insights into our team and the game we're making while we're all awaiting the larger beats and full marketing machine later this year."

Keeping fans in the loop

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Inside Infinite is a monthly update from 343 Industries on the development of Halo Infinite. The last update took place in December 2020, revealing that the delayed Halo Infinite will now release in the "Fall 2021" release window (sometime between September and November).

Halo Infinite was initially due to release "Holiday 2020", alongside the Xbox Series X/S, and was to be the flagship title for the new consoles. However, developer 343 Industries announced the game was being delayed in August 2020, citing that "it is not sustainable" to release in 2020 and instead would release in 2021.

343 Industries head Bonnie Ross has previously assured fans that Halo Infinite's delay means that the developer can give fans "the Halo game you deserve". The developer is also looking to be more transparent with the games development through its monthly Inside Infinite updates.

There's no confirmed date or time for the next update, outside of this week, though we expect the update will take the form of a blog post – like its predecessor.