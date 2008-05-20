Vista mod for iPhone arrives

In what has to be one of the most unusual mods for the iPhone, Vista Perfection allows you to skin your Apple handset in the manner of Microsoft’s Windows Vista.

The Vista Perfection mod has apparently been hugely successful, according to the site that offers the modification, as users look to “Vista-rise” their iPhones.

Design ethos

Mac’s design ethos has long since won plaudits, but it appears that Microsoft’s much-maligned style is not short on fans either.

Of course it could just be the opportunity to show friends a Vista iPhone and try to convince them that it’s actually running the OS.

Now where’s that Aero interface button…