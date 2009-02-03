Trending

Toshiba shows off TG01 smartphone

Snapdragon powered smartphone to take on iPhone

Toshiba TG01
Toshiba has revealed its Snapdragon powered TG01 smartphone - insisting that it is a genuine competitor for the iPhone's throne.

With the World Mobile Congess still weeks away, Tosh has got ahead of the crowd by showing off the TG01.

Boasting a 4.1-inch touchscreen, W-VGA resolution and yet still under a centimetre thick, it certainly looks the part - despite the colourful user interface.

Snapdragon

The phone uses Qualcomm's 1GHz Snapdragon chip – which should make it the fastest device on the market by a street.

It uses a re-skinned Windows Mobile 6.1 Operating System, which of course brings Office support and IE Mobile 6.

The Toshiba TG01 smartphone will be available in the summer.

