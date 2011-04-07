Google: Android is still open, just not right now

Google has published a slightly petulant blog post in answer to the less-than-positive media reaction to the news that Google is keeping the Android Honeycomb OS in-house.

Google's VP of Engineering, Andy Rubin, penned the commentary in order to 'set the record straight'.

After extolling the many virtues of Android, he wrote, "We continue to be an open source platform and will continue releasing source code when it is ready."

Honeycombable

"As I write this the Android team is still hard at work to bring all the new Honeycomb features to phones. As soon as this work is completed, we'll publish the code," he continued.

"This temporary delay does not represent a change in strategy. We remain firmly committed to providing Android as an open source platform across many device types."

Rubin also touched on the F-word – no, not that F-word – stating that work on combating fragmentation is still a priority for the company. With rumours that Ice Cream will bring all the strands of Android together, that work may just be paying off.

From Google via Gizmodo