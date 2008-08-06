Samsung i7110 breaks cover

Samsung, you have been busy, haven't you? Not content with the iPhone competitor, the Omnia, or the N96-killer, the INNOV8, a blockbusting mid-range phone has been spotted now.

The i7110 handset is a little bundle of mobile happiness if the spy pics are to be believed.

Packing a 5MP camera, this is the first in the 'i' series of phones that doesn't seem super-geared towards business, though it wouldn't be a surprise if we see Window Mobile here, though Symbian is more likely.

Visible rodent

The square on the front should double as an optical mouse, and in the absence of the touchscreen interface, this is an excellent way of moving around a mobile web screen.

Not too much else we can glean from the spy shots, apart from the 95 per cent chance of a GPS chip, and some expansion via MicroSD, though that's hardly earth-shattering news.

Working on the usual spy-shot timeline, this should be announced sometime this autumn.