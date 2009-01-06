Motorola pulls out trio of new phones

Moto W233 - can you spot the bottles?

Motorola has shown off three new phones – including the Motorola W233 which is made from recycled bottles, the touchscreen Surf A3100 and the rugged Tundra VA96.

The manufacturer is desperate to recapture past glories, and the latest phones certainly cast the net wide, if not especially impressively.

The most impressive of the trio is the Windows Mobile 6.1 Surf A3100 – which will have a Motorola tailored GUI, 2.8-inch touchscreen and a 3MP camera.

It's apparently all set for selected Asian markets with no news on a launch in either the US or the UK.

W233

The eco-friendly W233 is a dual band GSM/Edge phone boasts a carbon neutral footprint and is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Lastly, the 'military spec' Tundra is a clamshell that has been built to survive life's little knocks – bringing a 2MP camera, aGPS and SD slot.

Socks knocked off? Thought not. But we'll keep you updated on any news on UK launches or price.