LG InTouch Max GW620 Android arrives in UK

LG has officially announced the arrival of its first Android phone: the InTouch Max GW620 which is available from T-Mobile or Virgin Media.

Announced back in September, the LG InTouch Max GW620 is the company's first foray into Android mobile OS territory, an increasingly powerful force in the mobile phone industry.

The phone itself boasts a full qwerty slide-out keyboard and resistive 3-inch touchscreen, 5MP camera and built-in 'LinkBook social networking manager'.

Symbolic launch

John Barton, Sales and Marketing Director for LG - Mobile, comments: "This is a symbolic launch for us. It signals the end of expensive and exclusive applications and the start of applications for everyone.

"Many people don't actually know that the Android market offers an impressive 20,000 plus applications which are easy to download, and of which 65% are free – and this selection is growing every day!

"We are proud to bring out the LG InTouch Max which is a high performing and easy-to-use device that is perfect for those out there who want to experience the ever-growing and popular world of applications."

The LG InTouch Max GW620 has now launched on T-Mobile (Free on £20 a month, 24 month contract - with unlimited data) and Virgin Media (Free on £22 a month, 18 month contract - with unlimited texts and data).