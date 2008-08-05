Jobs: iPhone launch service not up to standard

In an internal email, Steve Jobs has admitted the launch of MobileMe was a failure, and could have been far better handled.

According to ArsTechnica, which claims to have seen the email, Jobs believes the launch would have been better deployed as a staggered roll-out.

He says the service needed more testing, and was "not up to Apple's standards."

He added: "It was a mistake to launch MobileMe at the same time as iPhone 3G, iPhone 2.0 software and the App Store.

"We all had more than enough to do, and MobileMe could have been delayed without consequence."

A lot to learn

Jobs' admission will likely upset a number of the MacLovers out there who have been using the system in the vain hope it will magically re-right itself.

But the Apple Blog, which admitted the service was in difficulties last week, proved that the iPhone 3G launch could have done without this headache.

"The MobileMe launch clearly demonstrates that we have more to learn about Internet services," Jobs says.

"And learn we will. The vision of MobileMe is both exciting and ambitious, and we will press on to make it a service we are all proud of by the end of this year."