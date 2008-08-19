Apple iPhone 2.0.2 firmware breaks out

Hello? Hello? Can you hear me? You keep cutting out...

Apple has released the long awaited update to the new 2.0 firmware which has got the world cooing over the iPhone once more.

But problems with reception have been well-documented with an update coming that should fix the problem.

Erm...maybe?

But there's no word on whether the 2.0.2 update contains such a fix, as all the updater tells us when showing the firmware's improvements is it contains "bug fixes."

Apparently Apple has taken the PS3 approach to firmware, and decided the less told is the less culpable for.

So fingers crossed for all you iPhone 3G users experiencing poor coverage; Apple clearly wants this nightmare launch out of the way as soon as possible.