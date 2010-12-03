Trending

Three dwarves Orange iPad contract pricing

By Phone and communications  

Offers up over seven times more data for same price

Three announces iPad pricing plans
Three announces iPad pricing plans

Three has announced its contract iPad prices, with the main headline the amount of data on offer.

Users can only get the iPad on a £25 a month, two year deal, with varying costs up front for the device itself.

The 16GB version will cost £199, the 32GB offering £249 and the largest capacity of 64GB coming in at £349.

More gigs for your money

However, while Orange is offering 1GB of 3G data, plus another 1GB from midnight to 4PM (its so-called 'quiet period') as well as unlimited Wi-Fi, Three has blown this out of the water by letting you nab 15GB of data a month for the same price.

Users can also pick up the iPad on pay as you go tariffs, ranging from £529 to £699 depending on the storage option used.

The new deals are available from today, so if you fancy a boatload of data with your Apple tablet and feel you can love it like a second child for two years, then this could be the option for you.

See more Phone and communications news