Your favorite Marvel heroes are assembling on your Kindle

Put on your Spidey pajamas and your Wolverine mask, because your comic book collection is about to get a lot more compact. Marvel is bringing over 12,000 individual comics to the Amazon Kindle Store, starting today.

Comics are all the rage in today's world, partly because of the exploding success of movies based on them, including the Avengers, X-Men and Iron Man films. With Stan Lee's creations being more popular than ever, porting thousands of Marvel comics to the Kindle seems like a win for Amazon and fans of the genre alike.

Last year, Amazon acquired the notable digital comic distributor comiXology, which has been distributing Marvel comics for years. comiXology purveys over 50,000 comic books and graphic novels from Marvel, DC and everyone in between, and will continue to provide comics to readers after Marvel's merge into Kindle.

Daniele Campbell, Marvel's VP of digital business development and CRM, said "We've been working with comiXology for a number of years, and when the acquisition happened, we were looking for other ways to expand digital readership."

"The Amazon platform seemed like a great way to bring in new readers to the stories," Campbell concluded.

Whether it's on your Kindle or in a classic paper print, it's never been a better time to be a reader of comic books. Be it Iron Man, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Spiderman or what have you, it's time for you to grab your Kindle. You've got some catching up to do.

Via Mashable