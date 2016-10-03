Trending

You may soon have more iPad Pro sizes to choose from

By Tablets  

The iPad Pro 2 could come in triplicate

You may soon have more iPad Pro sizes to choose from

It looks like we may see triple set next year for the iPad Pro 2, as a new report claims Apple is planning three different sizes of its next high-performance tablet.

The iPad Pro 2 will come in 12.9- and 10.5-inch sizes - the latter being a first for the Pro line - alongside a smaller 7.9-inch iPad Pro modeled after the iPad mini 4, according to sources of Macotakara.

The report comes two months after trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted 12.9- and 10.5-inch successors to the iPad Pro, but mentioned a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad instead of a 7.9-inch Pro variant.

More sizes, more features

The iPad Pro currently comes in 12.9- and 9.7-inch sizes, with both KGI and Macotakera agreeing the incoming 10.5-inch tablet will replace the smaller of the Pros and that the disputed third iPad is intended as a more affordable, lower-end model.

In addition to new sizes, Macotakara's report claims that the new Pros will come with a 12MP iSight camera, quad-speaker setup, True Tone flash and True Tone displays.

The iPad Pro 2 is expected to release in the spring, so we won't have to wait long to see which of these rumored sizes comes to fruition.

Via 9to5Mac

See more Tablets news