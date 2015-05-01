Surface Pro 4 reportedly slated for an anniversary announcement

Microsoft Surface fans hold on to your hats as the firm's latest high-end tablet-PC hybrid is getting for its first outing later on this month.

First reported by SlashGear, an anonymous source told the site that the Surface Pro 4 will get its long awaited big reveal at a special Microsoft event that is slated to take place in the middle of May.

It goes on to explain that even though they've had limited experience with this source they have "great reason" to believe that the prediction will come true come mid-May. This would also make the reveal an anniversary announcement to last year's Surface Pro 3 event, which took place on May 20, 2014.

Broadwell on board

It's was widely rumoured that Microsoft would unveil the new high-end tablet-PC hybrid at Build 2015 this week before throwing it into mass production at some point in June. It could still hit the production line mid-2015 and arrive just in time for Windows 10's purported release slated for this summer.

When it does get released it's expected the device will have a 12-inch, 2,160 x 1,440 pixel display, Intel's Core M 'Broadwell' chip and come with an N-Trig pen, although there is little more detail than that at present. We reached out to Microsoft for a comment regarding the event and subsequent release, and are currently waiting to hear back.