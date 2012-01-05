Sky Sports News app re-tooled for iPad

Sky has announced a re-vamped Sky Sports News app for the iPad, bringing with it a whole new UI and content.

Sky told TechRadar that it wanted to capitalise on the ever-growing popularity of the iPad and its Sky apps by putting a dedicated editorial team behind the content.

This means rather than just a feed of the stories from the website, the app will offer relevant video, current data and interactive graphics on many top sports, including football, rugby and golf.

Free and a bit

The app is only available for free to Sky Sports & Entertainment Extra customers, and offers the chance to watch Sky Sports News live, or listen to an audio feed should moving pictures not be what you're after.

However, should you be a non-Sky-subscriber, you can access the service for £4.99 per month through in-app purchasing.

"The Sky Sports News app is the latest exciting development in the evolution of Sky Sports News, which is now bigger and better than ever before," commented Andy Cairns, Executive Editor, Sky Sports News.

"We aim to be the ultimate sports news service for our customers, and thanks to this new app we can provide them with the latest sports news and in-depth coverage, wherever they happen to be."