Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 leaked, looks the same as Galaxy Note 8.0

Samsung's ever-growing desire to be all things to all people is likely to see the launch of some new Galaxy Tabs later this month and this looks like the first pic of the 8-inch iteration.

The purported Galaxy Tab 8.0 which appears in black and white, looks pretty darn similar to the Galaxy Note 8.0 phablet, which launched at MWC in Barcelona earlier this year.

Naturally, the Galaxy Tab 8.0 won't have a stylus, but other than that, it doesn't appear there'll be much separating the two devices in terms of appearance.

The leak, which comes from TechTastic, also touts some prospective specs for the device. The site says it'll harness a 1.5GHz dual-core processor with 1.5GHz of RAM.

Siblings

The screen resolution is touted at 1280 x 800, while 4G connectivity is also likely to be on board the device, while Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2. and a 5-megapixel camera are also thought to be on board.

The Galaxy Tab 3 8.0 is likely to debut alongside 7.0 and 10.1-inch siblings at Samsung's London event on June 20.

That event will also see Samsung update its Activ range of Windows-based products, while a Galaxy Camera 2 is also scheduled to make an appearance.

