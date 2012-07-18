Pre-ordered Google Nexus 7 shipping dates confirmed

Google has announced the dates it will ship Google Nexus 7 pre-orders to settle the minds of eager customers anxiously twiddling their thumbs.

First things first, you'll get a notification from Google Play as soon as your device ships, complete with tracking number so you can keep tabs on it.

In the UK, all Nexus 7 8GB orders will ship by July 20 (Friday), as will all 16GB orders that were placed by June 30.

All other UK Google Nexus 7 16GB pre-orders will ship next week.

Please Mr Postman

All device-only Nexus 7 8GB orders have already shipped in the US so you should be receiving delivery imminently if you haven't already.

All standalone 16GB orders placed in the Us by July 11 should be shipped by the end of the day tomorrow (July 19) – Google has upgraded these orders to overnight shipping to make up for the slight delay.

All other 16GB orders in the US will ship by the end of next week with overnight shipping to boot.

All orders in Australia will be shipped by the end of July 19 and arrive in three to five days, while in Canada all 8GB orders have shipped and all 16GB orders will be sent in one-to-two weeks.

So there you have it – if you don't receive your pre-order in the ascribed time, Google says you should get in touch with its support team and adds, "Thanks for your patience".