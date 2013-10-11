Nokia Lumia 2520 tablet slips in cyan on Twitter

We've heard of the Lumia 2520 before, but today may have offered the first moody glimpse of the Nokia-made tablet.

Through that Twitter tipster known as evleaks, a cyan (fancy name for blue) render of the supposed slate is making the rounds.

"Nokia Lumia 2520, in cyan, 2013," the accompanying caption read.

The Finnish firm is hosting its Nokia World event Oct. 22, and word on the street is we're in for the tablet, the Lumia 1520 phablet and at least four other devices then.

Are you Sirius?

The Lumia 2520 original hopped on the radar under the codename Sirius, but since then the numeric nomen has taken over.

The tablet, which has previously blushed about in red, is thought to run Windows RT, have a Snapdragon 800 CPU and Adreno 330 GPU.

It's also believed to house a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1080 Full HD IPS display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of native storage and a slot for microSD.

Save for the RT, it's a mighty fine sounding machine, especially in cooling blue.