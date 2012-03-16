New iPad apps: which are Retina Display-ready?

The new iPad 3 is out today, and developers around the world are getting busy updating their apps to make the most of the new tablet's high-resolution Retina Display.

Third-party developers have had short notice to polish up their apps to make the most of the new iPad 3's eye-catching display, but there are plenty for new owners to get their teeth (fingers) into.

Apple's own apps have already been updated, and we noted their increase in size – Keynote has gone from 115MB to 327MB, while iMovie has ballooned from just 70MB to a massive 404MB.

iPad 3 apps ahoy

Apple has confirmed that the following apps will be new iPad Retina Display-ready today:

ABC Player

AIM for iPad

Another Monster at the End of This Book

Art Authority

Barefoot World Atlas

Calcbot

The Daily

Day One

Diamond Dash

Dwellable

The Early Edition 2

Echofon

Evernote

Evernote Peek

Flight Control Rocket

Foosball HD

Galaxy on Fire 2 HD

Grace

Incredibooth

Infinity Blade II

iStopMotion for iPad

Joining Hands

Kindle

Labyrinth 2 HD

Martha Stewart Cookies

Mass Effect Infiltrator

Mint

MLS MatchDay 2012

Modern Combat 3

NBA GameTime

NYTimes for iPad

Order & Chaos Online

Quotes Folder

Readability

Real Racing 2 HD

Redfin

Reeder for iPad

SketchBook Pro for iPad

Skitch

Sky Gamblers: Air Supremacy

Solar Walk

Soundcloud

Star Walk for iPad

StockTouch

TouchGrind BMX

Trulia

Tweetbot for iPad

Twitter

Twitterrific

Vimeo

In addition to those, Facebook, Flipboard, Roambi Analytics, Roambi Flow and Wired are all expected to be new iPad Retina Display-ready in the next day.Umming and ahhing about getting a new tablet? Our full new iPad 3 review should help you make up your mind.

