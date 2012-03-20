New iPad 3 tops 3 million sales in 3 days

Apple has announced it shifted three million new iPad tablets in the first three days after its launch on 16 March 2012.

The new iPad boasts a stunning retina display, a beefed up A5X dual-core processor, quad-core graphics, 4G capabilities and a longer battery life than its predecessor, the iPad 2.

This extra power has resulted in the new iPad gaining a little bit of weight and depth, but it doesn't seem to have put consumers off.

Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president said: "The new iPad is a blockbuster with three million sold - the strongest iPad launch yet".

More where that came from

The new iPad is currently only available in 12 countries, with another 24 countries able to get their mitts on the latest Apple tablet come 23 March.

Expect Apple to boast more impressive sale figures in the coming weeks as the new iPad goes on sale in more countries and stock starts to make its way back online – although Apple say it still has lots of stock in stores.

You'll still need to shell out the big bucks for the new iPad with the base 16GB Wi-Fi only model coming in at £399, going all the way up to £659 for the Wi-Fi and 4G capable 64GB version. UK networks are also offering contract deals, so check out our new iPad: where can I get it? article for all the details.

If you're still unsure whether to splash the cash on the new iPad, we've spent some time with it and written an in-depth, 8,000 word, new iPad 3 review, just for you.