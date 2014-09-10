Microsoft Surface Pro 3 firmware update addresses Wi-Fi, stability issues

Microsoft's Surface Pro 3 received a generally positive reception from reviewers and early adopters for its larger screen, slimmer design and slew of fancy Pen-based features.

But, despite several patches, owners have continued to report issues relating to overheating and inconsistent Wi-Fi weeks after the device hit the shelves worldwide.

Microsoft is continuing to plug holes in its September firmware update, which brings five updates focused on improving the tablet's overall stability and connectivity. They are:

Surface Pro UEFI update (v3.10.250.0), which aims to improve overall system stability (including Wi-Fi)

Surface Pro Embedded Controller Firmware update (v38.6.50.0) - delivers enhanced support for system performance and user experience, including a thermostat icon on boot.

Surface Pro System Aggregator Firmware update (v3.9.350.0) increases the overall system reliability and compatibility with a Surface cover.

Surface Integration driver update (v2.0.1102.0) enhances user experience, including Wi-Fi stability.

Surface Wi-Fi and Bluetooth driver update (v15.68.3055.107) improves Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth reliability and system stability, and significantly enhances the user experience.

How to get it

To download the new firmware, swipe in from the right edge of the screen and tap Settings. Then tap Change PC Settings and choose Update and recovery, and tap Check now.

Once the update shows, tap View details, select the new firmware update (listed as System Firmware Update - 9/9/2014) and tap install. You'll need to restart your Surface to apply the update.

If you're looking to improve your Surface Pro 3's performance even further, Intel recently released an updated driver for its HD4400 integrated GPU. Though we're yet to test it, some outlets are reporting a healthy speed boost in every day use and gaming activities, and there's little to lose in giving it a try.