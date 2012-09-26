Lenovo spokesperson confirms Oct. 26 release for ThinkPad Tablet 2

Coming many places on or close to Oct. 26

Lenovo's ThinkPad Tablet 2, a Windows 8-powered tablet, will be available Oct. 26, a Lenovo spokesperson has confirmed to TechRadar.

"We [expect] the product to be available in the majority of countries on or shortly after Oct. 26," the spokesperson said. "Some countries may be a little later due to language verification."

A report surfaced last week that the last Friday of next month would be the release date for the tablet, which also happens to be the same day its operating system becomes available.

However, this is the first time a company spokesperson has officially confirmed the release date and availability.

Pricing not quite ready yet

Last week's report also pegged the starting price of the tablet at $799 (UK£492, AU$771), however the spokesperson wouldn't confirm a final price for the tablet.

It will launch head-to-head with Microsoft's Windows 8-running Surface tablet, which doesn't include a keyboard and instead offers two keyboard/cover options.

Earlier reports indicate the Tablet 2 will include the keyboard in the final asking price, but in an August press release Lenovo called both the keyboard and dock "optional."

It's unclear whether that means "optional for use" or whether the features will be sold as separate units, and we've asked Lenovo for clarification.

As for other specs, the ThinkPad Tablet follow-up will also run an Intel Atom processor, weigh 1.3 pounds, and squeeze into a 9.8mm frame. Its screen will run 10.1 inches, have an HD display, as well as front- and rear-facing cameras.

TechRadar will continue to follow the ThinkPad Tablet 2's path to public consumption, so stay tuned for all the latest coming out of Lenovo.