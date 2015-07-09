Is Samsung going to launch an iPad Pro-killing Galaxy Tab S Pro?

Samsung has trademarked the name Samsung Galaxy Tab S Pro, and while we don't have any details of the new device, it does mean we could be in store for another high-end tablet.

The last Galaxy Tab S devices were released last year, so we're due an update sometime soon. Rumours of a Galaxy Tab S2 have hinted at a device with an Exynos 7420 SoC, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, as well as a possible June unveiling – which didn't transpire.

There's been no word on a Galaxy Tab S Pro until the trademark was discovered by the GalaxyClub website. However businesses trademark names all the time to prevent other companies from using them, so there's no guarantee if Samsung is working on a Galaxy Tab S Pro, or if it will launch any time soon.

Samsung traditionally launches its Galaxy Tab S devices around August, so we might see if the Tab S2, and even the Tab S Pro, really do exist then.

With rumours that Apple could be releasing an iPad Pro this year, we might see a battle of the large screen, powerful and business-orientated tablets in a few months time.

Via Android Authority