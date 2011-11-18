HTC Quattro quad-core Beats tablet spied

HTC is rumoured to be working on its first quad-core tablet, with an image and a snippet of information finding its way on to the blog PocketNow.

Imaginatively titled the HTC Quattro, the tablet is said to be packing a Tegra 3 processor, 1GB of RAM and the usual gubbins you find in portable devices, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 16GB of internal storage.

It's pretty clear that quad-core is the way forward with tablets and many a company will be wanting to compete with Asus and the Eee Pad Transformer Prime, which was the first out of the blocks with the Tegra chip.

The Beats go on

Other HTC Quattro specs include two cameras – a 2 megapixel HD rear camera and a 1.3 megapixel 720p HD front camera – and of course Beats technology which should make everything audio sound that little bit more like a Dr Dre album.

And for those who like to write on their tablets, it looks like the tablet will also comes with an HTC Scribe pen, like the original Flyer.

As for a HTC Quattro UK release date, as this is a leak we have no more information other than a speculative early 2012 launch.

But presumably Mobile World Conference 2012, which takes place in February next year, will be one of the busiest yet.

From PocketNow, via Phandroid