HTC: Nexus 9 marks our tablet comeback

With the official reveal of the HTC Nexus 9 rapidly approaching, Jack Tong, president of HTC North Asia, has revealed just how important the Nexus 9 is for the company.

While the first ever Nexus smartphone was created by HTC in 2010, eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that Google had chosen HTC to create the Nexus 9 tablet.

This is because despite Google and HTC's long relationship working together on Nexus devices, HTC stopped producing tablets three years ago after its HTC Flyer tablet was met with poor sales.

Turning back to tablets

After three years in the tablet wilderness it looks like HTC is coming back to the fold, with Jack Tong telling press in New York that the Nexus 9 highlighted "HTC's commitment" to its return to the tablet market - which, if the report is to be believed, means HTC has now explicitly confirmed the tablet actually exists.

Tong also confirmed that HTC is planning to release the Nexus 9 in Taiwan by the end of 2014.

While we've known about HTC working on the Nexus 9 tablet for a while now, it's good to see HTC considering making other new tablets once the Nexus 9 has released.

Whether or not HTC's new commitment to tablets falters may depend on how well the Nexus 9 sells.

Via G4Games