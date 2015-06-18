HP unveils cheap 2-in-1 hybrid laptop with a USB-C connector

HP has unveiled a new detachable, 2-in-1 hybrid laptop called the Pavilion X2, one which sports a different design compared to the 2014 model.

A magnetic hinge that allows the device to easily transition from notebook to tablet mode replacing the free-moving mechanism. As with the previous model, users can tilt the screen back a full 360 degrees as well as supporting tent and stand modes.

Available in red, white and silver, the new tablet keeps most of the features that made of its predecessor a decent workhorse.

What's in the box?

There's a bundled keyboard (with a 1.5mm travel) with a seemingly usable touchpad (not bad bearing in mind the £250 price tag - about $400, AU$500), a USB Type-C connector, a 10-inch HD IPS display, a pair of front facing speakers powered by B&O, a webcam and 11-hour battery life when playing HD video.

HP didn't say what processor the Pavilion X2 will use other than state that it will be a quad-core Atom processor. But for storage, the x2 comes standard with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage by default, plus the option to upgrade to a 64GB SSD.

You will get a microSD card slot though, a micro HDMI connector and a full size USB 2.0 port as well as Windows 10 (the device starts selling on the same day as the OS gets its official launch), and a year's subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, one that comes with 60 minutes of Skype per month and 1TB of OneDrive cloud based storage.