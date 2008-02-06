Hot-swap your laptop battery when it runs out

The inventor is hoping to sell the idea to laptop manufacturers

No need to reset. This US concept is an interesting one - a replacement laptop battery that powers your laptop while you swap the old one out. The innovation is the brainchild of "professional independent inventor" Ric Richardson.

Richardson has applied for the relevant patents and is hoping to sell the concept to leading laptop manufacturers.

The replacement battery has a power cable that you hook up to your laptop. You take the old battery out, then slot the new one in with the cable still in place before removing the connector. Simple genius indeed.

The idea was picked up by Engadget, which raised a good point - let's hope there's a good way to store that cable after you've unplugged it.