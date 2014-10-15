Google will launch Nexus 9 and Nexus 6 today, says source

The Nexus 9 tablet and Nexus 6 might launch today according to a new unnamed source close to Google.

Apparently Google will officially announce the Nexus 9 and a new Nexus smartphone on Wednesday October 15, reinforcing a previous rumour.

The source contacted Forbes claiming that the Nexus 9 will be the first device to run Android L, so it's likely that Google's new mobile operating system will get shown off today as well.

The source also confirmed that the tablet will be built by HTC as rumours have suggested, and will have an 8.9-inch display with a 2048x1440 display, 64-bit dual core processor and an 8 megapixel rear-facing camera.

The Nexus 9 will also feature an Nvidia Kepler GPU, a secret that Nvidia had already accidentally spoiled.

More of a whimper than a bang

According to the source, Google will make the announcement in a blog post rather than with a big launch event.

The reason for the subdued launch is apparently to help developers fix the final few bugs in Android L.

Whilst the announcement today isn't set in stone, it does coincide with rumours we've heard previously that the Nexus 9 launch is very close.