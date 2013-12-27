FCC and Indian firm out new details on Samsung's Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 tablet

What looks like the Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4's camera is evident on the right

Samsung is rumored to be prepping four new tablets for the beginning of 2014, and the FCC may have just outed some details on the one we know the least about.

Information about the Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 has also surfaced from Indian imports and exports firm Zauba, reports Phone Arena.

The new Samsung tablet seems to have appeared at both agencies, although to be honest the details are still thin.

At least one thing seems certain at this point, and it's that the Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 will sport an 8.4-inch display.

Quadruplets

The FCC filing, which identifies the tablet presumed to be the Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 as the SM-T320, also features some rough drawings.

These drawings reveal little besides what can only be a camera and a flash on the Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4's rear.

The Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 is expected to launch around the same time as the Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 in the middle of February, after the Galaxy Tab 3 Lite but before the Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1.

The 10.1 is expected to arrive a week later than the 8.4 and the Note Pro 12.2.

The Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 is rumored to be arriving in either black or white, with 16GB of storage and both Wi-Fi and LTE models.

We could see any of these new Samsung tablets, including the Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4, as CES in January or Mobile World Congress in February, so keep your eyes peeled and we'll do the same.