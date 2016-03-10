Either a smaller iPad Pro is looming, or this case maker is wasting its time

The evidence is mounting that Apple isn't just going smaller with the iPhone SE at its March 21 event, but also with a 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

At least, that's what it looks like from this form-fitting tablet case that has been leaked. It appears to fit the rumored 9.7-inch iPad Air 3, but include new design elements.

A case leak can often times reveal a lot information about a new product, including size and features. After all, it's the coat the new device wears. Based from its looks, it definitely appears to be a chip off the iPad Pro's block.

Glancing around each side of the case, the features are a direct match to what's available on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro released in 2015, just shrunken down to a more manageable, lap-friendly size.

Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer

Will the smaller iPad Pro be any less pro?

Nope, or at least it doesn't appear that way. The bottom of the alleged 9.7-inch iPad Pro case includes two cut-out portions to let the dual bottom-firing grilles blast out your tunes.

The most telling sign that this smaller iPad is bound to follow in the steps of the bigger Pro is the Smart Connector port on its left side. There are likely be a slew of accessories available for this tablet, including Apple's own Surface-like keyboard and case.

Seeing a case for an anticipated device materialize can either act to align all of the rumors that have come before it, or shatter them completely.

Thankfully, this case leak seems to be in line with what we've heard about the next iPad: that it will capture the essence and the smarts of the Pro and pack it into an Air form factor.

9.7 inches has proven to be a winning size for the iPad ever since Day One of its release. So, the case maker either knows that Apple will continue with the same screen size, or it's just wasting its time.

Via 9to5Mac