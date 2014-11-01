Dell's new Venue 8 Pro 3000 is another affordable Windows tablet

There always seems to be more room for high-end Windows tablets like the Surface Pro 3, and the same may be true for the other end of the spectrum.

Enter Dell's new Venue 8 Pro 3000, an affordable Windows 8.1 tablet with zero bells and whistles.

The Dell Venue 8 Pro 3000 starts at $200 (about £125, AU$230), which is more expensive than some of its contemporaries, but it also has slightly better specs.

These include an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display and 32GB of storage.

The high road

Unfortunately the Dell Venue 8 Pro 3000 has little in common with the svelte Dell Venue 8 7000, an Android tablet with an impressive screen and camera.

The rest of the Venue 8 Pro 3000's specs are exactly what you'd expect: an Intel Atom processor, just 1GB of memory, microSD expansion up to 32GB, Bluetooth, microUSB, and 5- and 1.2-megapixel cameras.

You can certainly do worse at that price, but better is always an option as well when you're shooting this low.

Via PC World