Cyanogenmod releases first Android for TouchPad edition

Cyanogenmod, the modding community working on a port of Android for the orphaned HP TouchPad, has released its first round of software for the tablet.

As you might expect with a name like "Lower your expectations", the Android Honeycomb software takes the form of a very early, reasonably bug-ridden build that means its not really ideal for regular users.

Still, there will be some brave types among you (probably the ones who got their TouchPad for £90) that won't be put off.

Pretty good

So what can you look forward to? Multiboot support, Wi-Fi, video chat, some GPU acceleration, multi-touch support and a few other nifty bits and pieces like animated homescreens and Bluetooth connectivity.

It's an impressive leap forward in just a few weeks of work; here's hoping there's a more stable build to come.

For more info, check out the video demo below and, of course, exercise extreme caution before and during installing the software. If it goes wrong, you'll have no one to blame but yourself.

From RootzWiki via Engadget