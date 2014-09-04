Could Asus' new 'TV services' tablet be where hardware is heading?

Back in June, Asus launched what it called the world's thinnest 8-inch LTE tablet, it has now brought that tablet, without LTE connectivity to Europe as the ProSieben Entertainment Pad.

It is the first time Asus announced such a tie up with a content provider in Europe; ProSieben is one of the biggest commercial television station in Germany with a significant foothold in neighbouring countries as well.

The tablet, which is on sale for 149 Euros (about £125, $200, AU$210), comes with a subscription package to ProSieben services worth 100 Euros (about £80, $140, AU$150).

Similar model to smartphones?

Asus has only committed to selling the tablet in Germany and it will be interesting to see whether, if successful, it will enlist other subscription-based service providers.

A branded Sky or Virgin tablet could entice some especially if the tablet is free; Virgin Media is already giving a free 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 to new customers but it's a freebie rather than one which is tightly integrated with Virgin's service.

The ME181CX, as it is also known, comes with a quad-core, 64-bit Intel processor, the Z3745, one that has a base clock speed of 1.33GHz. Other features include Android 4.4, 1GB of RAM, 16GB onboard strorage, an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 pixel IPS panel, rear and front cameras, Wi-FI, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, a 9-hour battery life.

